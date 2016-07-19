This Woman's Take On Dani Mathers Is The Only One You Need To Read

By now, you've likely heard about Dani Mathers, the Playboy model who posted an awful, body-shaming nude photo of another woman showering at the gym.
Upon hearing about this, Christine Blackmon, who runs a Facebook page called Delicate Flower, decided to issue her own response.
In a now-viral post, Blackmon posted a censored nude photo of herself that her husband had taken while she was undressing before a workout, accompanied with an open letter to Mathers.
"Dear Dani Mathers," she wrote, "By now, most of my friends have seen that you posted a picture of a naked woman showering at your gym with the caption 'If I can't unsee this then you can't either.'"
"About a month ago, I was changing to work out [...] I caught my husband taking my picture so I posed playfully [...] Later, I saw the picture and begged him to delete it, I hated it, all I saw was lumps and bumps. He simply smiled and softly said 'I think it's beautiful'. So I let him keep it."
"Here's the deal — you may have been a Playboy model but not all of us work out to be 'hot', some of us work out simply to honor the bodies we were given," she wrote. "That's all that woman was trying to do and you violated her. Shame on you."
Blackmon, who uses Delicate Flower to promote her skin care business, told Today.com that she was moved to write the letter by her own personal outrage at Mathers' actions.
"It really upset me, because I'm 30 pounds heavier than I normally am, and I'm struggling with my own body image right now because I'm coming back from knee surgery, I'm 42, and I'm trying to train for a marathon," she said.
"I bet I could get hundreds of women to post their beautiful bodies and regardless of size, shape or color, they will ALL be more beautiful than the ugliness you showed in that post," she wrote on Facebook. "So, #DaniMathers, I'd like to introduce you to my 5'10", 194lb lumpy, bumpy glory."
