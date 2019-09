This Woman's Take On Dani Mathers Is The Only One You Need To Read

"Here's the deal — you may have been a Playboy model but not all of us work out to be 'hot', some of us work out simply to honor the bodies we were given," she wrote. "That's all that woman was trying to do and you violated her. Shame on you."Blackmon, who uses Delicate Flower to promote her skin care business, told Today.com that she was moved to write the letter by her own personal outrage at Mathers' actions."It really upset me, because I'm 30 pounds heavier than I normally am, and I'm struggling with my own body image right now because I'm coming back from knee surgery, I'm 42, and I'm trying to train for a marathon," she said."I bet I could get hundreds of women to post their beautiful bodies and regardless of size, shape or color, they will ALL be more beautiful than the ugliness you showed in that post," she wrote on Facebook. "So, ‪#‎DaniMathers‬ , I'd like to introduce you to my 5'10", 194lb lumpy, bumpy glory."