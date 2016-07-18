20+ Outfits That Prove Festival Style Is Still Alive & Well

When it comes to festival style, there's typically a less-is-more approach — and we mean less clothing. Short shorts, tiny crop tops, and bare-it-all tutus usually run rampant at summer festivals. But over the weekend in Chicago, Pitchfork attendees took a different style route, pulling out all the stops and refusing to leave a killer jacket or extra accessory at home just because of a little summertime heat.



Here, nothing was off limits: We're talking metallic fabrics, statement bomber jackets, and matching printed sets that seriously stood out in a sea of jorts and muscle tees. It also reminded us of the number one reason we love festival street style, and continue to come back to events like Pitchfork season after season: and that's individuality. Click on to see the outfits we still can't get out of our heads, and remember: Don't let those sky-high temperatures stop you from putting together the outfit of your dreams this week.

