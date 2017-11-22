Skip navigation!
Music Festivals CAN Book A Gender Equal Lineup!
by
Meagan Fredette
More from Pitchfork
Music
The Best Music Blogs That Aren't Pitchfork
R29 Editors
Nov 22, 2017
Street Style
20+ Outfits That Prove Festival Style Is Still Alive & Well
Alyssa Coscarelli
Jul 18, 2016
Street Style
Street Style-Worthy Outfits To Wear When It's HOT
Alison Ives
Jul 23, 2015
Chicago
20+ Pics Of Pitchfork's Most Inspiring Street Style Stars
The weather was intense, the music was bangin', and the style? Totally inspiring. While floral headdresses have become de rigeur festival wear, the
by
Erin Donnelly
Street Style
Pitchfork May Be Over, But These Looks Deserve An Encore
Like headlining acts, every music festival has a distinct style vibe. Coachella is California cool. Bonnaroo is distinctly boho. And, Pitchfork, which
by
Ashley Mateo
Music
Neneh Cherry Has So Much More History In Her "Buffalo Stance"
The story of the Cherry family, at this point, is something of musical legend. Neneh is the gorgeous, Swedish-born, London/NYC-raised stepdaughter of
by
Leila Brillson
Books & Art
How This Anon Blogger Tumbl'd His Life Into A Book
What happens when your personal blog unexpectedly blows up on the Internet? For David Shapiro the answer was complicated. Soon after starting an
by
Jinnie Lee & Maur...
Street Style
28 Street Style Stunners From Pitchfork
In the sweeping rainbow of summer music festivals, there are those that trend toward the more Top 40 end of the spectrum and those where you have to
by
Connie Wang
Music
5 Acts To Catch At Pitchfork
You won’t find OutKast, Kanye West, or Jack White at the 2014 Pitchfork Music Festival. Not that anyone hunkered down in Chicago’s Union Park on July
by
Kenneth Partridge
Chicago
What To Eat, See, & Do At Pitchfork
With 40-plus bands over the course of three days, it's pretty easy to slip into a music coma at Pitchfork. But, thanks to its awesome West Loop location,
by
Rebecca Taras
Music
The
Divergent
Soundtrack Is Streaming For Your Aural Ple...
In just five short days, we'll be able to get our hands on the buzzy Divergent soundtrack. But, as patient as we like to think we are, five days just
by
Hayden Manders
Music
Your VIP Pass To '14's Raddest Music Festivals Is Here!
Warmer temperatures are getting us giddy. Music blogs are blowing up with lineups. And, wristbands are being bought at lightning speed. Yes, it can only
by
Jinnie Lee
Music
Pharrell's Thoughts On "Blurred Lines" Are Probably Different Tha...
With the recent release of his second solo record, G I R L, Pharrell Williams has been in the news a lot recently. Oh, who are we kidding. Williams is
by
Daniel Barna
Music
The Pitchfork Lineup Is Here!
Alright, alright, alright, alright (read in the voice of Matthew McConaughey), the 2014 Pitchfork Music Festival lineup has arrived. And, if its
by
Hayden Manders
Entertainment
Stuck In A Bathroom Stall With No Tepee? Tavi Has Some Advice
Rookie founder and editor-in-chief Tavi Gevinson is the latest to be featured in Pitchfork's "Situation Critical," a column that presents "artists with
by
Leah Beckmann
Street Style
Surprise! Pitchfork Serves Up The Most Offbeat Style Advice, Ever
It's not easy attending the coolest music festival on earth. Between its expertly curated indie lineup (plus, you know, R. Kelly) and its legions of
by
Leeann Duggan
Street Style
Showstoppers! How To Recreate Pitchfork's Coolest Style
True to its reputation as summer's cool-kid event, this year's Pitchfork festival seriously delivered on the music front — as anyone who sang along to
by
Leeann Duggan
Shopping
Chi-Style: 11 Easy Pieces To Pack For Pitchfork
Coachella may be modeled on Woodstock, but Pitchfork's parentage is decidedly more punk rock. While Coachella kids are happy to Hula-Hoop the day away,
by
Leeann Duggan
Entertainment
Get Pumped For Pitchfork With Our 40+ Track Playlist
With less than a month to go before Chicago's Union Park gets taken over by the world's best indie acts, it's officially time to get pumped for
by
Nathan Reese
Entertainment
The Best Alt Acts At Pitchfork (And R. Kelly)
Of all the festivals we've covered this summer, Pitchfork certainly isn't the biggest. It doesn't have the most bands, the longest days, or the
by
Nathan Reese
Entertainment
Just Announced! Browse The Full Pitchfork Lineup And Set Times
ANOTHER UPDATE: We have set times! Scroll down to the bottom to see who is playing, when and where. UPDATE: The final lineup has been announced and
by
Nathan Reese
Entertainment
Pretty Major? Pitchfork Launches A New Style Site Called Nothing ...
Like us, Pitchfork seems to understand that style extends far past just fashion — there's beauty, wellness, art, and naturally, music. With a great, big
by
Gina Marinelli
Entertainment
Where Are All The Women? Pitchfork's People's List Seems Alarming...
Extensively researched, immaculately designed, and endlessly fascinating, the Pitchfork People's List genuinely aimed to take the power of criticism
by
Leila Brillson
Chicago
Take A (Fashion) Break From Pitchfork With Free People
We're pretty much music festivals' number-one fans — we love checking out new bands, getting all decked out in our new garb, and dancing the day (and
by
Seija Rankin
Chicago
The Closest Thing To Pet Pinterest We've Ever Seen
Well, this is a collaboration we didnt see coming. Pitchfork and Purina ONE are apparently collecting the most hipster adorable photos of pets from around
by
Shani Silver
Entertainment
Is It July Yet? Pitchfork's Lineup Revealed
Okay, slow, deep breaths. It's only April. Yesterday, the Pitchfork Music Festival powers that be released the lineup for this summer's three day,
by
Shani Silver
Entertainment
Pitchfork Music Fest Tix Go On Sale In 15 Minutes: Prices Did NOT...
Photographed by Shani Silver Set an alarm. No, you know what, set two. Tickets to 2012's Pitchfork Music Festival go on sale at noon CST and you
by
Shani Silver
Chicago
Photographic Evidence That @superfun Throws One Hell Of A Party
We told you last week that if you went to one Pitchfork after-party over the weekend, it had to be this one. Now, we're showing you proof that we were
by
Shani Silver
Entertainment
Slideshow: Our Favorite Pitchfork Bands Rocking Out
We know why you go to Pitchfork (the street style, duh), but there's really nothing like three days of your favorite bands all in one place. We fed our
by
Shani Silver
Street Style
Pitchfork's Hottest Street Style In 50 Snaps
Music festival season is in full swing, and no city feels it more than Chicago. The Pitchfork Music Festival took over our fair (hot!) city this past
by
Shani Silver
