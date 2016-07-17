Perhaps you've always dreamed of having a room with a view in the Swiss Alps. We doubt you dreamed up this "room." The Null Stern Hotel is actually just a double bed (nope, not even a king!) nestled into a picturesque mountain setting in Graubünden, Switzerland.
Null Stern (translation: "zero stars") is the work of Swiss conceptual artists Frank and Patrik Riklin, and was created as part of the Art Safiental land art festival. But it's not just art, you can literally stay there for about $250 a night, weather permitting, according to Travel + Leisure. In addition to the lack of roof and walls, there's also no bathroom. Butler service and a welcome basket are included, however.
This is the complete opposite setting of the previous Null Stern Hotel, which consisted of six single beds and four double beds in an underground nuclear bunker in Teufen, Switzerland. This version sounds a bit more tempting, though someone needs to tell us about the area's native predator population.
