The Fifty Shades cast and crew have resumed shooting outside of Nice, France, following the Bastille Day attack that killed dozens, including children. In addition to lead actors Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan were sighted earlier in the week filming along the French Riviera, People magazine reports that the crew has since picked up at a castle near Nice, post-terrorist attack.
Anastasia Steele, Christian Grey, and Co. are in the country completing the Fifty Shades sequels, Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed. But while it's officially back to business as usual, tragedy still hangs in the air. On her Instagram Saturday morning, Johnson posted a brokenhearted view from her trailer in Nice.
Also on Saturday, Fifty Shades trilogy author E.L. James posted a selfie alongside her husband with the picturesque Nice waterfront in the background. In contrast to the Bastille Day chaos that struck only days ago, James' day off looks eerily peaceful.
In the immediate wake of the Thursday terrorist attack, producer Dana Brunetti confirmed on Facebook, "Everyone has been accounted for and is safe and sound."
Although the films will eventually wrap, it will probably be much longer before France returns to 50 shades calmer.
Fifty Shades Darker and Fifty Shades Freed will hit theaters in February 2017 and 2018, respectively.
