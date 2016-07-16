You'll Lose Your Marbles Over This Wedding Cake Trend

Cristen Conger
This summer's hottest wedding cakes are stone-cold stunning. This spring, home interiors were popping with marble accents and inventive bakers have translated that trend into sleek confections, Harper's Bazaar reports.

Feast your eyes on this gold-foiled beauty from Toronto's Cake Opera Co.

✨⚫️⚪️✨ #marblecake #blackandwhite #goldleaf #cake #birthdaycake #torontocakes #cakeartist

This peony-topped gem from Melbourne baker Alisha Henderson looks almost too gorgeous to eat.

marble x

The secret to the swirls is relatively simple. As Cake Journal demonstrated in a handy tutorial, the look is achieved by kneading together two or more complementary colors of fondant. Et voila! It yields an ultra-sophisticated cake, like this complex, marbleized glaze from Sydney bakery es.Z Cake Design.
Marble effect glaze~

Not only is the result Instagram-ready, the marbleized appearance makes slicing into these cakes look like a Sword and the Stone-style magic trick. And if it tastes as flawless as it looks, this trend could become a wedding-reception mainstay. We certainly wouldn't complain.

Obsessed with this trend 🙌🏽👌🏼 #marblecakes #trending

