Mo'Nique is redefining relationship goals. The Precious actor was recently joined by her husband, Sidney Hicks, on the talk show The Preachers to discuss their open marriage. The star is doing her part to combat the problematic stereotypes associated with open relationships — namely that it's always (in straight couples) the man's idea.



"When we first came out with it, everybody said, 'Oh my god, how could Mo'Nique let that man do that to her?'" She told the show's hosts, who also believed the idea to be her husband's.



She continued, "'Because she's this big woman and he's this good-looking man, and because she has this money she gonna let that man do whatever he want to do just to say that she has a fine man.' Here's what makes it beautiful...it was my idea."



Damn straight.



The pair goes on to discuss the level of trust necessary in an open relationship and what led them to take that step. When asked by one of the show's hosts how the couple makes their open relationship work in conjunction with their faith, Hicks gave a simple and obvious answer.



"Who am I to tell her what she can and cannot do?"



I couldn't have said it better myself.

