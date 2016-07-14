In May, Deadline reported that Today host Natalie Morales was headed to LA this summer to become the show's West Coast anchor and host Access Hollywood and Access Hollywood Live. Soon after, rumors emerged that she was leaving due to an inappropriate relationship with host Matt Lauer.
Morales told Page Six on Tuesday that these rumors, like many rumors spread about women, painted her decisions as related to a man when they were really about her career.
“There is absolutely no truth to this completely absurd story. It is damaging, hurtful and extremely sexist," she said. "I have proven myself in all aspects of my job as a news professional and journalist, and am adding to my role, taking on three jobs with Access Hollywood Live and Access Hollywood, in addition to Today. This move was dictated by me and my desire to grow in my career. Any insinuations beyond that are uninformed.”
Lauer echoed her sentiment: “Every aspect of this story is untrue, and it’s frankly sad that someone would tell lies to harm everyone involved."
On The Mike Lupica Podcast Wednesday, Lauer explained why he felt so strongly about defending her. "It's about family," he said. "When you feel your family is being threatened and hurt, you speak up."
