So You Think You Can Dance season 4 winner Joshua Allen was charged with domestic violence on Thursday, as Deadline reports.
The Los Angeles Count D.A. filed felony and misdemeanor charges against Allen for attacking his ex-girlfriend. According to the D.A.'s office, Allen “faces two felony counts of willfully injuring a girlfriend after a prior conviction, and one felony count of assault with a deadly weapon, a glass vase." Deadline reports that the woman received a restraining order against Allen after the dancer was convicted of "willfully injuring a girlfriend" in January.
Allen — who, since winning SYTYCD in 2008, has appeared in 2011's Footloose remake as well as episodes of Community and American Horror Story — is also charged with simple battery. Deadline writes that the 27-year-old "tried to strangle his estranged girlfriend this spring and last month he attacked her again and reportedly chased her into a coffee shop, where he got into altercations with bystanders who tried to intervene."
Allen's arraignment is scheduled for later today. The prosecution is seeking a bail amount of $270,000. The LAPD is still investigating the case. If convicted, Allen could face as many as 10 years in prison.
