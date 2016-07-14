Here's The Secret To Hanging The Perfect Picture

A gallery wall pretty much screams “adult apartment.” But what’s the perfect place to start? Turns out there’s actually a number for that: 57 inches from the floor.
Allow us to explain. A picture should ideally be at eye level, but, of course, we’re not all the same height. The authors of How to Hang a Picture, and Other Essential Lessons for the Stylish Home have figured out a solution to this disparity. As they explained in a segment on Today, 57 inches, “give or take an inch or two,” is the average eye line for humans.
If you’re planning a gallery wall, of course, not all pictures are going to be at that level, but the 57-inch rule can be a good place to start — with a larger frame to anchor the cluster of images, they explain.
For more tips on creating Insta-worthy interiors, check out our guide to the gallery wall.
Allow us to explain. A picture should ideally be at eye level, but, of course, we’re not all the same height. The authors of How to Hang a Picture, and Other Essential Lessons for the Stylish Home have figured out a solution to this disparity. As they explained in a segment on Today, 57 inches, “give or take an inch or two,” is the average eye line for humans.
If you’re planning a gallery wall, of course, not all pictures are going to be at that level, but the 57-inch rule can be a good place to start — with a larger frame to anchor the cluster of images, they explain.
For more tips on creating Insta-worthy interiors, check out our guide to the gallery wall.
Advertisement