This Is What A $2 Million Dining Experience Entails

In case you weren't content with $11,000 grapes, $300,000 bottles of wine, or $90,000 desserts — first of all you may have too much money — but more importantly, there's a brand new pricey meal that's perfect for you. And it's the most expensive in the world.
Ce La Vi is the rooftop restaurant at the Marina Bay Sands Hotel in Singapore that is now offering this very exclusive "dining experience." The term "dining experience" is key here, because what's offered is a whole lot more than just a meal. According to Mashable, the expensive adventure lasts about eight hours and includes 18 courses.
Ce La Vi and its partner in this project, World Of Diamonds Group, will gift each diner with a pair of diamond-encrusted chopsticks engraved with his or her name. With those, the affluent eaters will enjoy Belon oysters, Almas caviar, and a 55-year-old wine among other extravagant menu items.
Beyond the meal, the two-person package also involves a 45-minute helicopter ride, a luxury cruise, a ride to the restaurant in a Rolls-Royce, and 10,000 roses. And if things weren't feeling bedazzled enough, at the end of the meal, the lucky diners will be presented with The Jane Seymour 2.08 carat blue diamond ring. It is the only jewelry piece in the world that is named after celebrity Jane Seymour, which she had endorsed earlier this year.
Ce La Vi is the rooftop restaurant at the Marina Bay Sands Hotel in Singapore that is now offering this very exclusive "dining experience." The term "dining experience" is key here, because what's offered is a whole lot more than just a meal. According to Mashable, the expensive adventure lasts about eight hours and includes 18 courses.
Ce La Vi and its partner in this project, World Of Diamonds Group, will gift each diner with a pair of diamond-encrusted chopsticks engraved with his or her name. With those, the affluent eaters will enjoy Belon oysters, Almas caviar, and a 55-year-old wine among other extravagant menu items.
Beyond the meal, the two-person package also involves a 45-minute helicopter ride, a luxury cruise, a ride to the restaurant in a Rolls-Royce, and 10,000 roses. And if things weren't feeling bedazzled enough, at the end of the meal, the lucky diners will be presented with The Jane Seymour 2.08 carat blue diamond ring. It is the only jewelry piece in the world that is named after celebrity Jane Seymour, which she had endorsed earlier this year.
Advertisement
All you need to enjoy this extravagant outing (aside from passing the companies' intensive screening process) is a cool $2 million to spare. Have fun!
Advertisement