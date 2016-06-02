Looking for an over-the-top way to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's upcoming "summer" birthday? How about feasting on the most lavish dessert you could possibly imagine? The Windsor Court Hotel in New Orleans has created a $90,000 birthday dessert in honor of QE hitting the big 9-0. Yes, really.
So, what exactly makes this dessert worth such a large chunk of change? Well, it’s a dark chocolate cake encrusted in 24-karat gold and drizzled with a Cristal Champagne, raspberry, and passion fruit sauce. Pastry chef Shun Li, who created the masterpiece, tops it with gold-coated strawberries and pieces of gold dusted chocolate.
If that's not decadent enough, it gets even crazier. The finishing touch is an extravagant piece of jewelry. According to People, placed on top of the cake is a “a 3.95-carat ruby oval surrounded by 1.95 carats of diamonds set in 18-karat white gold from M.S. Rau Antiques.” Talk about a dessert fit for a queen.
If you want to take your celebration of the queen’s birthday to the next level, the hotel also offers the Queen’s Royal Birthday Package, which costs $119,260. The package includes three nights in the hotel’s penthouse suite with afternoon teas, spa treatments, and the royal dessert. (Although, for an extra $30K, we'd expect some face time with her majesty. Or at least one of her corgis.) (People)
