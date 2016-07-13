Senator Elizabeth Warren tweeted the most adorable photo yesterday to celebrate her wedding anniversary. The post shows a perfectly retro throwback pic of Warren and her husband Bruce, who have been married for 36 years.
“Bruce & I got married 36 yrs ago today. I’m sure glad I asked — & sure glad he said yes. Happy anniversary, Sweetie!” read the caption.
Bruce & I got married 36 yrs ago today. I’m sure glad I asked — & sure glad he said yes. Happy anniversary, Sweetie! pic.twitter.com/0b1qNVMEgo— Elizabeth Warren (@elizabethforma) July 12, 2016
Warren also posted the photo on her Facebook page, elaborating further on the story of the proposal. Though they were already in love, Warren says that it was after she saw Bruce teach in a Connecticut classroom for the first time that she decided to propose to him.
"When class was over and the students had cleared out, he came up to me and asked, somewhat hesitantly, 'Uh, what did you think?'
“'What can I say? Will you marry me?' He blinked a couple of times, then jumped in with both feet. ‘OK.’ To make sure the deal was sealed, I smiled and said, ‘Good. Let’s do it.’”
We love that the go-getting Massachusetts senator popped the question; after all, why on earth not?
Congratulations, Elizabeth and Bruce! Here's to 36 more.
