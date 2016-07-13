Everyone Is Freaking Out Over Mattel's New Barbie

An all-female presidential ticket is finally a reality.
For Barbie, at least.
Mattel just launched new president and vice president dolls as part of the brand's "careers" line. The company worked alongside the nonpartisan organization, She Should Run, which aims to advance the number of women in elected posts. While Barbie has run for the White House in the past, this marks the first time she's had a female running mate.
"The president and vice president dolls continue our efforts to expose girls to inspiring careers that are underrepresented by women," Lisa McKnight, general manager and senior vice president of Barbie, said in a statement. "We see this doll set as a timely and topical platform to further the conversation around female leadership."
Only 39% of girls see themselves in leadership roles, according to the Girl Scout Research Institute. That statistic might not come as a surprise when you look at how few women are elected officials.
Since 1960, there have been more than 70 female prime ministers and presidents around the world. But the United States has yet to elect a female president. In Congress, women currently hold only 104 out of 535 seats. When looking at the 100 biggest cities in the nation, 19 have female mayors.
The groups behind the new dolls hope Barbie's latest gigs show girls everywhere what's possible.
"We are excited about partnering with the Barbie brand given its reach and influence to encourage girls everywhere to unlock their leadership potential," Erin Loos Cutraro, cofounder and CEO of She Should Run, said in a statement.
