We Can't Stop Watching These Red Velvet Croissants Being Made

Forget Monday Blues... let's make "Tuesday Reds" a thing... Red Velvet Cake Croissants fresh from @Chef_Thiago's Bakery... ⬇️ (open everyday @ 8am) ‼️ (p.s. sorry we didn't cover that last one in cake, we were keeping it fresh for ya 😉)

A video posted by Union Fare | Union Sq. NYC (@unionfare) on Jul 11, 2016 at 6:56pm PDT