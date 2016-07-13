Amber Rose Told Dax Shepard How To Have A Foursome

Need sex advice? Amber Rose is your girl.
Rose went on Conan last night to promote her new sex-positive talk show on VH1. As it happens, Dax Shepard was a fellow guest, and he had a burning question: How does one approach a foursome?
"We're thinking about having an orgy, Conan and I and our wives," the actor, who is married to Kristen Bell, joked. "I'm just wondering, would you advise this for us? We're both happily married."
Rose's advice was short, sweet, and nonjudgmental. We'll be filing this away for later...just in case.
"Yeah, if everyone is comfortable with the situation," she told Shepard. "Always use a new condom for each woman, to be very safe."
"Oh, I don't want to wear a condom," the father-of-two responded. "That's why I got married."
"You're not married to his wife," Rose pointed out, referring to their host.
"Yet!" he shot back.
Watch the clip, below.
