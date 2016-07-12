Those complaining that the all-female Ghostbusters destroyed the franchise need to choose their battles. Long before the most recent movie came along, Ghostbusters 2 pretty much took care of that. A new, long-overdue Honest Trailer is calling out the superfluous sequel for what it is.
"It’s exactly the same as the first movie, but bad," the narrator of the made-up trailer says. "If you love the first Ghostbusters movie, then you should definitely go watch that one instead. But if you insist on seeing part two, prepare for the exact same plot."
If that movie earned a place in the franchise, the all-female version most certainly belongs in it as well. Actually, pretty much anything else does.
Watch the hilariously accurate trailer, below.
