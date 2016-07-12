Jennifer Lopez Deletes #AllLivesMatter Tweet, Leaves Internet Befuddled

Jennifer Lopez has been quite active on social media recently, promoting her new song with Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Love Make the World Go Round," dedicated to the victims of the Orlando shootings.
But on July 12, the singer made a wrong turn when she posted a tweet with a particular hashtag that left the internet scratching its head.
Did she really just use the hashtag #AllLivesMatter? people wondered. Yes. Yes, she did.
Maybe she doesn't understand what it means? Or the distinct difference between #BlackLivesMatter and #AllLivesMatter? We may never know, since minutes after it was posted, the tweet disappeared.
Lopez has not offered reasoning or an apology since removing the post from her feed. It also appears that she, or her social media team, went on a retweeting spree as if attempting to cover her tracks.
That did not stop her from receiving intense backlash for the message. The internet had some harsh, hilarious, and concerned reactions to the tweet.
I think J.Lo didn't realize how offensive #AllLivesMatter is to so many people.— Black Girl Nerds (@BlackGirlNerds) July 12, 2016
Seeing Jennifer Lopez tweet All Lives Matter is extremely disappointing. Guess she thought so too.....as the tweet was deleted.— Shane Avery (@ShaneAvery) July 12, 2016
#AllLivesDidntMatter when you sang the word "nigga" in 'I'm Real'. https://t.co/22hunKzGV1— デリアン (@dezzaxx_) July 12, 2016
Jennifer Lopez dropped a "All Lives Matter " tweet.— JR Anthony (@HarlemGetsMoney) July 12, 2016
Shakira would never.
J. Lo didn't perform in her home of the Bronx for the 1st 15 years of her career— Keith N. (@JusAire) July 12, 2016
Trust me..her All Lives Matter comment is predictable.
lin manuel miranda seeing his face in jlo's all lives matter tweet pic.twitter.com/pTmGseG8BM— yung sweet lassi (@andnowtothemoon) July 12, 2016
Attention celebrities, for $1 million I am available to advise you on whether or not you should tweet #AllLivesMatter. Get in touch!— Chris Scott (@iamchrisscott) July 12, 2016
Interestingly enough, this is not the first time Lopez has used the hashtag. She included it on a photo posted to Instagram on July 11, but it seems none of her followers reacted to its inclusion there.
