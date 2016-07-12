Jennifer Lopez Deletes #AllLivesMatter Tweet, Leaves Internet Befuddled

Morgan Baila
Jennifer Lopez has been quite active on social media recently, promoting her new song with Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Love Make the World Go Round," dedicated to the victims of the Orlando shootings.

But on July 12, the singer made a wrong turn when she posted a tweet with a particular hashtag that left the internet scratching its head.
Screenshot via Twitter.
Did she really just use the hashtag #AllLivesMatter? people wondered. Yes. Yes, she did.

Maybe she doesn't understand what it means? Or the distinct difference between #BlackLivesMatter and #AllLivesMatter? We may never know, since minutes after it was posted, the tweet disappeared.

Lopez has not offered reasoning or an apology since removing the post from her feed. It also appears that she, or her social media team, went on a retweeting spree as if attempting to cover her tracks.

That did not stop her from receiving intense backlash for the message. The internet had some harsh, hilarious, and concerned reactions to the tweet.
Interestingly enough, this is not the first time Lopez has used the hashtag. She included it on a photo posted to Instagram on July 11, but it seems none of her followers reacted to its inclusion there.
