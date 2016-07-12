It's hard to believe there was a time when interracial marriage wasn't just frowned upon but, in fact, illegal. Jeff Nichols' emotional new film Loving is a powerful reminder, shining a light on Mildred and Richard Loving, the Virginia couple who fought (for nine years!) all the way to the Supreme Court to invalidate laws prohibiting interracial marriage in the 1960s. The landmark case opened the door for marriage equality in this the country, including — nearly half a century later — same-sex marriage. (If this tale rings a bell, The Loving Story is an amazing 2011 documentary about the pair that we also recommend checking out.)



In the trailer, out today, it's clear why the Cannes Festival favorite is already earning Oscar buzz. The poignant acting from Ruth Negga (if you're not familiar, check her out in AMC's drama Preacher) and Joel Edgerton is raw and evocative. Plus, there are some great supporting performances from Nick Kroll and and Michael Shannon, the cinematography is stunning, and the final line of the preview might bring you to tears. We won't spoil it for you, but watch for yourself below. This is one film we cannot wait to see in theaters November 4.



