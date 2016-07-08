Aubrey Plaza is one of our greatest comedy actors. She was amazing in Parks & Rec, has carried movies that would have otherwise foundered, and made Grumpy Cat watchable. (We know, just believe us, the movie kind of works.)
Now she’s come out as bisexual in a recent interview with The Advocate.
She says her role as a lesbian Krav Maga instructor in Addicted to Fresno came naturally to her.
“It was less about pretending to be a lesbian and more about portraying a human being with a massive crush on Natasha Lyonne’s character,” she tells The Advocate. “I have a major crush on her in real life, so it was fun.”
Her approach to sexuality seems refreshingly normal. The younger generation of entertainers seems to have largely rejected the idea that only a straight person will be palatable onscreen. And audiences clearly agree.
Plaza says that she’s aware of her sex appeal, especially to other women.
“I know I have an androgynous thing going on, and there’s something masculine about my energy,” Plaza tells The Advocate. “Girls are into me — that’s no secret. Hey, I’m into them too. I fall in love with girls and guys. I can’t help it.”
And we would be remiss if we didn’t include her thoughts on Grumpy Cat.
“Yep, Grumpy Cat is definitely gay,” Plaza tells The Advocate. “And people just need to deal with it.”
We knew it!
