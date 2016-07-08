In the age of social media, weddings are more public than ever. Between Facebook announcements, Pinterest boards, The Knot profiles, and online registries, it's hard to miss it when someone you know is getting married. To make fun of this custom, Ice Age: Collision Course characters Peaches and Julian are getting an online wedding lead-up.
From their first meeting to their proposal, the mammoths' love story is now public for all to read on The Knot. Their page announces that the wedding will include the reading of a poem called "sloths deserve love too" and a "minicorn dance."
They've also got Pinterest boards with wedding dresses and accessories for Peaches to look her best "from head to hoof" and acorn cufflinks for the best men. There's also a pin captioned "Never stop holding hands!" though we're not sure how that fits with the whole hoof theme.
The couple lists their wedding date as July 22, the day of the movie's release. Hmmm...we have a sneaking suspicion that the film just might feature a ceremony of some kind.
You are cordially invited to the wedding of Peaches & Julian. 💍 @TheKnot https://t.co/tXb7kyCymi #HappilyEverMammoth pic.twitter.com/FfchEseU0f— ICE AGE (@IceAge) July 8, 2016
