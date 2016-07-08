FKA Twigs has pretty distinctive tastes when it comes to her style and music, but those aren't the only things that make her stand out. When it comes to her feelings about being in the public eye, she has some pretty unique opinions, too.
"People talk too much," the 28-year-old told Elle in her cover interview for the August issue, when asked why she keeps her projects completely under wraps until they're done. "Everyone's always chatting and not delivering. I'm the opposite. I just like to deliver."
It seems that Twigs, who started her career as a professional backup dancer at the age of 17, doesn't much care for life in the spotlight.
"Being in the public eye is weird," the singer-songwriter continued. "People want to shame you. It's not a celebration of talent."
It's no wonder she's not such a fan of public scrutiny, considering that her relationship with fellow Brit and Twilight alum Robert Pattinson, 30, has garnered considerable media attention.
That said, Twigs does have a lot of love for her fans...she just doesn't call them that. The singer says that the word fan seems "derogative," so instead, she prefers to think of them as "people who like [her] music" and "people interested in [her] as an artist."
However she chooses to parse her words, she's certainly proven to be one of the most interesting artists around.
