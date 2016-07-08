Couture isn't just a type of fashion: It's a craft, an art form, a movement rooted in heritage and legacy. It includes clothing made from silicone, pleats that take 200 hours to fold, and sequins that get tacked on individually by hand. It also happens to be the twice-a-year time that editors, bloggers, celebrities (seriously, have you seen Celine Dion nailing the Paris show circuit?!), and more gather to "ooh" and "ahh" over these one-of-a-kind gems. Oh, and to show off a little bit of their own aesthetic, too.
For some, gowns, cocktail dresses, and anything sparkly is reserved for special events only. But for Couture Week (and its anything-goes ethos), wearing those over-the-top items you love is what makes the days running from runway to runway so damn worth it. Ahead, see the silk-y, satin-y, drop-dead looks from Couture Fashion Week that gave the catwalks themselves some serious competition.
