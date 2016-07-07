You read right: dessert hummus is a thing. So get ready to say goodbye to veggie sticks and hello to...well, hello to what exactly? We first heard about the trend from various blogger recipes, but as it turns out the sweet stuff is also available for purchase. We are just as curious as you are to find out what a sweet hummus actually entails. Let's take a look:
The brand behind this creation is called Delighted By — so you know the product aims to please. The company claims to have crafted the first original dessert hummus, offering four flavors: brownie batter, snickerdoodle, orange-ginger, and chocolate chip. So, what makes these classic dessert flavors technically hummus? Each spread sticks to a few crucial hummus mainstays (i.e. garbanzo beans and tahini) while also adding a sweet and sugary finish.
Wondering how to eat and what to dip? Try pretzels for a salty-sweet treat or spread some on a piece of toast with sliced fruit. Luckily for us DB has a special recipe page to fulfill even more of your hummus-for-dessert dreams.
Wondering how to eat and what to dip? Try pretzels for a salty-sweet treat or spread some on a piece of toast with sliced fruit. Luckily for us DB has a special recipe page to fulfill even more of your hummus-for-dessert dreams.
Advertisement