People Are Not Happy With Tyga's New Video

On July 1, Tyga released the music video for his new song, "1 of 1," on YouTube. Over the holiday weekend the video sparked multiple controversies.
Many viewers expressed frustration that the video, shot in Jamaica, starred Amina Blue, an American model of German-Pakistani heritage rather than a woman from Jamaica. Beyond that, Blue is wearing Bantu knots, a hairstyle with African roots. This led to many commentators to accuse the video of cultural appropriation. Tyga is of Jamaican descent himself, which only seemed to fuel frustration over his casting Blue as the leading lady instead of a Jamaican woman.
So we not gon discuss how Tyga goes 2 Jamaica 2 show love just 2 have a white broad as the leading lady in a video for a drake song knockff?— Ra - L aka The MFN (@L_God77) July 5, 2016
So tyga went to Jamaica only to have a white girl with Bantu knots and a tourist t-shirt who they're trynna say is Jamaican in the video...— Melekia Tyrell (@Melekia123) July 5, 2016
Others are accusing Tyga's new song of sounding similar to other artists' work, like Drake. While some are merely suggesting Tyga was inspired by Drake's songs, many are calling it out right copying. Tyga has not responded to either accusation.
So @Tyga 1Of 1 beat sounds a lot like @Drake Controlla... Hmm 😊😏— Baba|#SoSeductive. (@KingKaz_) July 5, 2016
@Tyga - 1 of 1. He definitely took some inspiration from @Drake - one dance. #drakevibe— H E N D Y (@HendMoussa) July 5, 2016
