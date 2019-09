Remember that episode of Friends where Rachel dates a guy names Russ who looks and acts exactly like Ross?Now, remember Monday's episode of UnReal , where (spoiler alert) Jeremy (Josh Kelly) rebounds from Rachel (Shiri Appleby) by dating Yael (Monica Barbaro), known as "hot Rachel" by Everlasting's cast?Apparently, those two plot lines were similar for a reason. "Monica and I talked about it because we thought it was funny — we thought it was like the Ross and Russ and Rachel episode of Friends," Kelly told People.Okay, we know this is confusing because UnReal has a character named Rachel and an actress named Monica. But ignore those for a second, because the actual parallel is between Rachel from Friends and Jeremy from UnReal: Both date their exes' lookalikes in an effort to get over them.Yes, it's kind of a stretch. But any effort to make a show more like Friends is one we can appreciate.