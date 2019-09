4 Women Get Real About Their Bedroom Deal-Breakers

It tends to happen like this: You meet somebody at a bar (or through friends or on a dating app), and the two of you hit it off. Whether it's after that first meeting or a few dates later, the two of you eventually decide to head back to one of your apartments to really get to know each other. Everything is hot. You want this; your date wants this. So you dive into bed, and then it happens — you run into a bedroom deal-breaker.Whatever the situation, an irreversible blunder can leave you awkwardly trying to get out of a hookup, stat. And since dating and sex deal-breakers are pretty common , we decided to get four women to tell us all about theirs. Watch the video above to see four R29 staffers share stories about everything from non-consensual foot-licking to family members lurking in the next room. Oh, and feel free to share your bedroom deal-breakers in the comments.