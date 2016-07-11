How To Make Brazilian Chocolate Truffles

Jackie Alpers
Brazilian Chocolate Truffles July 11, 2016
These decadent truffles are actually super simple to make.
Ingredients
  • 1 can sweetened condensed milk
  • 1/2 cup unsweetened cocoa powder
  • Parchment paper
Recipe Instructions
  1. Stir sweetened condensed milk and unsweetened cocoa powder together in a pan over medium heat until well incorporated.
  2. Pour mixture onto baking sheet lined with parchment paper and let cool completely.
  3. Scoop 1 tbsp of cooled mixture at a time and roll into a ball. Finish by rolling in cocoa powder and placing back on parchment-lined plate.
