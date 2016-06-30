With puffle cones, cronuts, doughnut ice cream sandwiches, birthday cake croissants, and even bedazzled churro sundaes — what more could we be missing on the trendy dessert scene?
Just when we thought we'd seen it all, Dum Dum Donutterie in London came out with what may be the trendiest dessert in the history of trendy desserts. Drumroll, please. It's ice cream served in a croissant-doughnut cone. Dum Dum has dubbed this dough-plus-dairy mashup "The Crone." Maybe not our first choice for a name, but we'll let you digest the news while viewing the photo below.
Just when we thought we'd seen it all, Dum Dum Donutterie in London came out with what may be the trendiest dessert in the history of trendy desserts. Drumroll, please. It's ice cream served in a croissant-doughnut cone. Dum Dum has dubbed this dough-plus-dairy mashup "The Crone." Maybe not our first choice for a name, but we'll let you digest the news while viewing the photo below.
This sugary sensation, brought to our attention by Time Out London, could certainly break the internet. Who can resist three viral foods combined into one? The Crone is on its way to total dessert domination — as soon as it makes its way out of the U.K. But until then, I'll be seriously contemplating the next available flight to London.
Advertisement