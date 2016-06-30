We Don't Know Whether To Love Or Hate This New Cold-Brew Trend

What do you get when you cross coffee and almond milk with lemonade and serve it all together over ice? Well, quite literally you get a cross between an iced coffee and a lemonade. Or as David Tamarkin from Epicurious dubbed it, a "Lemon Brew." Tamarkin recently discovered the caffeinated lemon creation via @lukasvolger's Instagram post:
Diehard coffee and cold-brew fanatics around the world may be recoiling in disgust over this whacky (and super acidic) combination. Is this a coffee abomination? Perhaps. But not everyone seems to think so. Tamarkin did a little digging and discovered that the Lemon Brew is being served up in other cafés under such names as, "Laura Palmer" and "The Thunderbolt."
Love it or hate it, this lemon-coffee combo seems to be in demand and sticking around for the summer. Perhaps it really is the new refreshing trend in cold brew.
I'm going to grab one on my next coffee break — after all, Queen Bey did teach us what to do "when life give you lemons."
Advertisement