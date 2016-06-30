Desiigner's summer hit "Panda" just got a fresh new twist. French musician Christine and the Queens (also known as Héloïse Letissier) rapped the lyrics to "Panda" in French on Julie Adenuga’s Beats 1 show, as Pitchfork reports.
"I'd like to hear you wrap the lyrics to this in French," Adenuga said, queuing up Desiigner's track. Letissier jumped at the chance and proceeded to drop a few French bars.
"I'd like to hear you wrap the lyrics to this in French," Adenuga said, queuing up Desiigner's track. Letissier jumped at the chance and proceeded to drop a few French bars.
Desiigner, 19, was plucked out of relative obscurity when Kanye West sampled "Panda" for The Life of Pablo this spring. Since then, "Panda" has become the surprise-hit banger to pretend you know the words to in the club. In English, the words are charmingly exuberant and incomprehensible. The same is true in French, but Letissier adds some European swag.
The spontaneous French cover isn't the only news for the teen rapper. Desiigner was recently chosen as a member of XXL's Freshman Class (the hip-hop magazine's annual list of talents to watch). His haunting, soulful freestyle for the magazine made waves on Twitter, elevating his reputation from a young rapper with a voice like Future's to an artist with unique talent. (He was also the best meme to come out of this year's BET awards.)
Solange tweeted her love for the short freestyle, so here's hoping there's a collab between the two in our future.
Advertisement