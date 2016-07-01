We Went To Shanghai Disney & All We Brought Back Was This AMAZING Stuff

When Shanghai Disneyland opened a few weeks ago, crowds raved about the Chinese park. The futuristic Pirates of the Caribbean ride! That massive castle! The too-cute Toy Story-themed hotel! Naturally, we wanted to know more — but about the question no one was asking: What Disney merchandise was for sale here that we couldn’t buy anywhere else?
After taking a stroll through every single store at the park, well, we walked away seriously impressed. (Merch on high, people.) There weren’t just Minnie ears and Mickey hats, there were princess earrings that aren’t too dainty, keychains that aren’t too cliché, and even some unexpectedly chic home decor. It was hard not scooping it all up — if only we had a Mary Poppins bag! — but we did the very best we could.
Here’s a first look at the very, very impressive souvenirs for sale across Shanghai Disneyland Resort.
After taking a stroll through every single store at the park, well, we walked away seriously impressed. (Merch on high, people.) There weren’t just Minnie ears and Mickey hats, there were princess earrings that aren’t too dainty, keychains that aren’t too cliché, and even some unexpectedly chic home decor. It was hard not scooping it all up — if only we had a Mary Poppins bag! — but we did the very best we could.
Here’s a first look at the very, very impressive souvenirs for sale across Shanghai Disneyland Resort.