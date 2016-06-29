We Just Discovered Emma Watson’s Epic Ringtone

Emma Watson recently sat down for an on-camera interview with ITV, and something really embarrassing happened. Her phone went off on full blast a mere 57 seconds into an interview about her upcoming movie, Colonia.
The resonating ringtone? "Steamy Windows" by Tina Turner. Epic.
Her immediate reaction of sheer mortification is so relatable. I had the same one every time I forgot to put my phone on silent in high school, which was arguably even worse because it resulted in detention, not just a round of laughter.
"That is so embarrassing! That is my phone. That is Tina Turner," she said, after staring straight into the camera and switching her phone to silent.
Meanwhile, the interviewer couldn't keep it together, telling the actress she has the "best ringtone ever."
Watson, still humiliated, responded, "Well, I'm glad that I'm forgiven because it was Tina Turner. Otherwise, that would have been terrible. I'm so sorry!"
Did Turner just help to make phone calls cool again? Here's the song in full for anyone interested in copying Watson's tone of choice.
Watch the hilarious moment, below.
