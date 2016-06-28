Can You Guess Adele's Favorite Breakup Songs?

First off — don't worry! Adele is still happily in a relationship with her long-term partner, and the father of her son, Simon Konecki. But the 28-year-old singer still indulged People with a little reminiscing about her days of being dumped.
The heartbreak songstress told the magazine that she does have a pretty steady breakup routine to fall back on.
"I mope around for a little while. I do embrace the fact that I'm heartbroken," she said. "I don't move on quickly. I don't know if that's because it seems that I'm only really creative when I'm a bit momentarily depressed."
And one thing that also helps? Music, of course.
Below is a six-part guide to handling your newfound single status with ease, grace, and maybe a few tears, Adele-style.
1. "I Can't Make You Love Me" — Bonnie Raitt
The heartbreak songstress told the magazine that she does have a pretty steady breakup routine to fall back on.
"I mope around for a little while. I do embrace the fact that I'm heartbroken," she said. "I don't move on quickly. I don't know if that's because it seems that I'm only really creative when I'm a bit momentarily depressed."
And one thing that also helps? Music, of course.
Below is a six-part guide to handling your newfound single status with ease, grace, and maybe a few tears, Adele-style.
1. "I Can't Make You Love Me" — Bonnie Raitt
Advertisement
2. "After the Storm" — Mumford & Sons
3. "Cosmic Love" — by Florence + The Machine
4. "This Year's Love" — David Gray
5. "Not Like the Movies" — Katy Perry
6. "All I Could Do Is Cry" — Etta James
Advertisement