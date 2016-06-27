Quiz time: Which of the following is true about Blake Lively?
A) She was the class president in high school. She also performed in show choir and had to be asked to take her enthusiasm down a notch.
B) Glee was based on the show choir in which Blake Lively performed.
C) Blake Lively has never seen Glee.
D) Blake Lively believes it is tragic that adults cannot be in high school show choir.
E) Blake Lively thinks that Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants 3 is a real possibility.
F) Blake Lively is comfortable describing her teen self as Election's Tracy Flick, a.k.a. this person.
G) All of the above.
Did you answer "all of the above"? You win. Nice job. Your prize is knowing that Blake Lively is living her best life and trying to figure out whether that makes you jealous. Congratulations.
Also, homegirl is really teasing this whole Sisterhood 3 thing. She told Entertainment Weekly and People's editorial director Jess Cagle that she's still "best friends" with her former costars and that doing the whole thing all over again has always "been a dream of ours." So it sounds as though the pants are just going to keep on traveling.
