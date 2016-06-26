We're just hours away from finding out how season 6 of Game Of Thrones ends. And while we're excited, we're also scared the show may leave us with a lot of unanswered questions.
While we can rest assured that these questions will likely not be as divisive as last season's Jon Snow cliffhanger, it's got us thinking that there are some things we really, really would like to know before we head into the seventh, penultimate season.
Since photos from the GOT finale can only give away so much, we're making a wishlist of the questions we'd like to see answered in this epic finale. The theories that have been spreading like wildfire across the internet are the ones that we'd finally like to see put to bed.
One can only hope this super-sized episode — the show's longest, ever, clocking in at 69 minutes — gave the show's creators enough time to get to them all.
For our sake and theirs.
