Since Michael Strahan's exit from Live with Kelly and Michael in May, the former pro-football star and Good Morning America personality said he's not nostalgic for the days he spent on the daytime show. Strahan told Chelsea Handler that he hasn't had time to watch Live since he departed, according to Page Six.
Strahan's spring exit was abrupt. Co-host Kelly Ripa only learned of his move moments before it was announced to fans. Ripa's response (which included a sudden leave of absence from the show) prompted a discussion regarding respect in the workplace. The network later apologized to Ripa.
In his interview with Handler, Strahan said that he's been enjoying the time off.
"I really haven’t had a chance to watch [Live],” Strahan told Handler in Friday's upcoming episode of Chelsea. "But I think I’ve been working so hard for the last seven or eight years since I retired from football, that it’s been a relief."
A replacement for Strahan, who had been on the show since 2012, has not been announced.
