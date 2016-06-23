You Might Want To Copy This Simple Security Trick From Mark Zuckerberg

Multiple people have pointed out some interesting elements of the photo Mark Zuckerberg posted when Instagram surpassed 500 million monthly active users. Here’s the photo itself. See if you can spot the two signs that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg cares a lot about cybersecurity.
Find them?
Eagle-eyed tweeter Chris Olson and Gizmodo pointed out that Zuckerberg covers both his laptop and his computer’s microphone with small pieces of tape.
Find them?
Eagle-eyed tweeter Chris Olson and Gizmodo pointed out that Zuckerberg covers both his laptop and his computer’s microphone with small pieces of tape.
3 things about this photo of Zuck:— Chris Olson (@topherolson) June 21, 2016
Camera covered with tape
Mic jack covered with tape
Email client is Thunderbird pic.twitter.com/vdQlF7RjQt
Why does he do that?
“Sophisticated hackers are able to secretly take control of a laptop camera, so Zuckerberg is beating any would-be hackers to the punch by rendering the webcam useless with a piece of tape,” Gizmodo writes.
He has good reason to. He is the CEO of one of the most valuable companies in the world. So his privacy is worth billions of dollars.
Your privacy is important, too. Maybe stick some tape on there.
“Sophisticated hackers are able to secretly take control of a laptop camera, so Zuckerberg is beating any would-be hackers to the punch by rendering the webcam useless with a piece of tape,” Gizmodo writes.
He has good reason to. He is the CEO of one of the most valuable companies in the world. So his privacy is worth billions of dollars.
Your privacy is important, too. Maybe stick some tape on there.
Advertisement