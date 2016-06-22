Whole Foods Recalls Macadamia Nuts Due To Salmonella Risk

Due to possible salmonella contamination, Marin Foods Specialties Inc. is recalling packaged raw macadamia nuts sold in Whole Foods stores, Food Safety News reports.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration's routine food testing detected salmonella in Whole Foods Market Raw Macadamia Nuts products, according to the FDA recall notice. The news comes just one week after it was announced that Whole Foods received a stern warning from the FDA about food safety.
The number of products recalled is unclear, though the FDA states that products affected were sold in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington Whole Foods stores.
Check here for more information on the exact products recalled.
No illnesses have been reported to date, but salmonella contamination is a major cause of food poisoning. Symptoms of salmonella infection include fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.
The number of products recalled is unclear, though the FDA states that products affected were sold in California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington Whole Foods stores.
Check here for more information on the exact products recalled.
No illnesses have been reported to date, but salmonella contamination is a major cause of food poisoning. Symptoms of salmonella infection include fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain.
Customers who have purchased this product should discard it and bring their receipt into stores for a full refund. People can also contact Marin Foods Specialties, Inc. at 925-634-6126 with any questions or concerns.
Advertisement