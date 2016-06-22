Martha Stewart may be known for excellent skills in the kitchen, but she also knows a thing or two about shading people on the internet.



It all started with a tweet, alerting us (and the Daily Mail) that Stewart needs our help.



She met a man in Cannes who is claiming to be "well-known" but she's not so sure. She doesn't recognize him. He doesn't really have any skills. And he seems to be staring right into her soul in the picture.



Does anyone know who this man is?