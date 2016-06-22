

"I don’t think many blonde white guys around 30 feel under-represented when they pick up comic [sic] or watch a movie. Being older or younger or female or African-American just seems more interesting to me as a writer, because this character is quite unique and opens up story possibilities that haven’t been tried in almost 80 years of superhero fiction."



Millar — whose other works include Empress, Kick-Ass spin-off Hit-Girl, as well as Wanted and Kingsman: The Secret Service, which both received the Hollywood treatment — joins the ranks of other authors fighting to put the 'hero' in heroine.



The past few years have seen the monikers of both Thor and Hawkeye taken up by women. And the update of Kamala Khan, a Pakistani-American Muslim teenager, as Ms. Marvel is perhaps the most significant effort toward inclusivity in comics. Not to mention the slew of other recent titles starring female leads: A-Force, Saga, Rat Queens, and Bitch Planet (trust me, it's definitely worth a read) to name a few.



It's great to see the comic-book industry not only acknowledging the desire for more and better female characters, but also meeting that demand, and revamping a popular title like Kick-Ass is another big step forward. No word yet on when the revamped Kick-Ass will debut, but for those expecting a rehash of the original with a gimmick, never fear. Millar had this to say:



"This woman has a completely different take on Kick-Ass."