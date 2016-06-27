What Coy Mathis' Story Means For The Transgender Community Today

The case generated lots of media attention. How did being in the middle of the action impact your work? You obviously understood how big this case was.

"I think we really realized very quickly, when the media attention began, that our approach to how we were filming the documentary needed to be very hands-off and observational and to just let things play out. We wanted to minimize our effect on the family as much as possible, given the fact that there were news crews coming in daily and filming with them and asking questions, sometimes invasive questions. So, we really chose to take an observational approach, fly on the wall, and just let things happen as they did.



"It was difficult to watch at points, because you know reporters and journalists are just really like everyone else in the country in terms of what they know about transgender issues. Some journalists would come in and ask questions...probably never having met a transgender person or knowing what that experience was like. And then, that night, talking up in the news with whatever bias or prejudice that they came into the story with. I think in the film, there’s one scene where one news channel put up a survey on their website, 'Should this boy be allowed to use the girls’ bathroom?'



"The truth is that most people in this country have never met a transgender person. And what that means is that most people in this country are learning about transgender people from what they see in the media and on the news and in documentaries. So, the media is a double-edged sword, because you need them to educate people, but you don’t necessarily have control over how they’re going to be messaging.



"I feel like we approached the family and the subject sensitively and we have knowledge of the issues and we can really control the messaging as we put it out there and try to help people understand what the transgender experience is like. When you see Coy and you spend 82 minutes with her and her family, hopefully [you] come away with the fact that this is actually just an ordinary family who loves their kids and want the best for their kids. And Coy is really just a little girl who wants to be like all the other little girls and do everything else that any other little girl would want to do, including using the girls’ bathroom."

