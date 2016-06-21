On Tuesday afternoon, the Gilmore Girls Twitter account tweeted the vaguest possible string of letters. "La, la, la, la, la..." it announced, punctuating the cryptic message with some musical notes. This sounds like a reference to the music that plays in the background of the show. But why would the GG team tweet that now? Could it have a deeper meaning?
Some hopeful fans are speculating that it could be a clue leading up to the announcement of the revival's release date.
@GilmoreGirls Please tell me these La las are leading to a release date announcement.— Michelle Older (@MichelleBell16) June 21, 2016
@GilmoreGirls La, la, la, la, la ... 🎶 I know this already and it is too good, but a date for GG?— Verdelady (@theverdelady) June 21, 2016
Will we finally be relieved of our suspense, or is the show just playing games with us? The answer's not clear. All we really can tell from this tweet is that the revival will most likely retain at least some of its original score.
