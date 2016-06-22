Sorry, Twilight fans. Kristen Stewart is getting steamy on-screen and it isn't with RPattz. In the sci-fi romance Equals, Stewart stars opposite Nicholas Hoult as an employee at "The Collective," a utopian society set in the future that has ended the world's violence by getting rid of all human emotions. Intense, right?
Though, as you can see in this exclusive clip, the pair begin a forbidden, passionate affair. There's hand-holding, freckle-tracing, and yes, some serious um, shower cuddling. Stewart's question to Hoult's character, "What did you look like when you were little?" is officially our new first-date icebreaker. Equals opens in theaters July 15 and is currently available on DirecTV.
