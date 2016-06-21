Here's Everything Leaving Netflix In July

Netflix lovers, start your engines: Your queue is about to take flight. Next month we'll see a ton of films bid us adieu and enter the after-Netflix-life. However, there's still time to revisit your favorites, or check out a new film that's been lingering on your watch list.



For the film buffs, this is your last chance to delve into the mind of Stanley Kubrick with 2001: A Space Odyssey and A Clockwork Orange.



For the romantics, grab some popcorn and turn on A League of Their Own, Drive Me Crazy, or Notting Hill once more.



For the crime show lover, we have bad news. It seems entire programs are disappearing, like Numb3rs and Medium. Yikes!



Cue them up while you can. Many of these titles will be truly missed!