Frozen 2 is on the horizon, but Disney has more adventures from Arendelle planned for the immediate future. Ahead of the sequel, about which few details are known, a new four-part series called Northern Lights will premiere on Disney Channel this fall.
Josh Gad, who voices Olaf, explains the new series in a video teasing the upcoming release.
Josh Gad, who voices Olaf, explains the new series in a video teasing the upcoming release.
"It's a new story that follows Anna, Elsa, Olaf, Kristoff, and, of course, Sven on an epic adventure to restore the Northern Lights," Gad says in the video. "All of the voice talent from the original film is back, this is going to be unbelievable guys!"
Northern Lights will also cross platforms, with the first installment in a book series to be published later this summer. New Frozen stories will also be incorporated into digital games and activities, according to a statement given to People. As Gad explains, the Northern Lights roll out will introduce some new characters in addition to all the original favorites.
"I fell in love with Frozen because of the amazing stories, characters, and music," Gad says. "I'm so honored to continue to be a part of it. My kids also happen to be huge fans, and it's really special to voice one of their favorite characters."
Northern Lights will also cross platforms, with the first installment in a book series to be published later this summer. New Frozen stories will also be incorporated into digital games and activities, according to a statement given to People. As Gad explains, the Northern Lights roll out will introduce some new characters in addition to all the original favorites.
"I fell in love with Frozen because of the amazing stories, characters, and music," Gad says. "I'm so honored to continue to be a part of it. My kids also happen to be huge fans, and it's really special to voice one of their favorite characters."
Advertisement