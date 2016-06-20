Kelly Clarkson canceled the remainder of her Piece by Piece Tour in September, but she's still in touch with her fans, as People reports. In a Facebook Live video posted Monday, the singer announced that she'll be streaming mini concerts from her house all week. Each day, she'll perform a cover of a song requested by her fans.
For the first concert in her series, she performed Otis Redding's "These Arms of Mine."
Clarkson also teased a upcoming announcement that she'll make in Friday's video.
"I'm excited to sing again," she said, calling it "the coolest announcement for me as an artist." Could she be embarking back on tour?
All she said was that the artists whose songs she'll perform have something in common, and she'll reveal what it is on Friday. We can't wait to see what she'll sing next — and how they all fit together.
