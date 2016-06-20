Hilary Duff Just Posted A Sweet Reminder To Working Moms

Hilary Duff has come a long way since her Lizzie McGuire days. Since giving birth to her son Luca Cruz Comrie in 2011, Duff has continued to build a successful career, complete with a starring role on Younger. But she readily admits what every working parent knows all too well: It can be really damn hard.
This weekend, Duff posted an adorable photo of her son on Instagram, accompanied by a sweet and inspirational shout-out to working moms everywhere. The caption read: “No words to describe how much I miss him. To all you hard working moms out there working tirelessly to support your kids...missing them...keep kicking ass, your kids are watching and will thank you someday #tryingtokeepmymindright."
Getting a reminder like this from a star is of course uplifting, especially for women who are going through the same struggle of balancing career and motherhood. But what is perhaps even more important to remember is that being raised by a mother who has a job is a very positive thing. When that mother happens to be a celebrity? Well, we imagine it's all of the same benefits, with a few extra perks.
