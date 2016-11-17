When it comes to retailers we love, you can pretty much guess our top picks: Reformation, Everlane, Aritzia, Zara...you know the drill. But as a team of people who live (and shop!) in NYC, we can't say that our faves are your faves, especially if you're based somewhere else. So we asked research company Social Context Lab to canvass Twitter, blogs, Instagram, public Facebook, and online forums to see what the most talked-about stores were across the country, and to break them down by state.
The company pulled data from the first half of 2016, focusing on retailers — ranging from affordable mall brands to buzzy indie boutiques — that get a lot of love online. And the resulting top 10 brands were fairly surprising, but not for the reasons you might think.
If you're looking at the United States as a whole, Macy's was talked about most frequently, followed by Nordstrom, Forever 21, and then Topshop. But when you parse out that information by state? Well, that's when things get interesting. Ahead, the most popular stores across the country. Some weird ones in here might surprise you...
1. Nordstrom
Even though the greatest number of people voted for Macy's, Nordstrom was the most popular retailer state by state, topping the lists in 13 states — Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Hawaii, Indiana, Maine, Montana, Nevada, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Washington, and Wisconsin. Social Context Labs tells us that the retailer was most popular in the Pacific Northwest, which makes sense considering that the company is based there.
Missguided Wrap Dress, $72, available at Nordstrom.
Gucci Yoko Loafer, $1,190, available at Nordstrom.
Tied for 2. Victoria's Secret
In the past decade, this lingerie company has expanded to include popular athleisure wear — and it's safe to say that it's paid off. Victoria's Secret was the most talked-about retailer in seven states: Idaho, Missouri, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, West Virginia, and Wyoming.
Victoria's Secret Satin & Lace Low Back Slip, $49.50, available at Victoria's Secret.
Incredible By Victoria Sport Bra, $35, available at Victoria Sport.
Tied for 2. Old Navy
Our secret source for top-notch basics was just as popular as Victoria's Secret, winning seven states: Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Vermont.
Old Navy Mid-Rise Harper Brushed-Twill Trousers For Women, $29, available at Old Navy.
Old Navy Velvet Ballet Flats for Women, $19.94, available at Old Navy.
Coach Preston Shearling Moto Booties, $375, available at Macy's.
TommyxGigi Faux-Fur-Collar Military Peacoat, $369, available at Macy's.
Forever 21 Plus Size Sheer Dotted Top, $14.90, available at Forever 21.
Forever 21 Faux Leather Moto Jacket, $37.90, available at Forever 21.
Eileen Fisher Bailed Wool Round Neck Jacket, $104.98, available at Nordstrom Rack.
Elie Tahari Long Sleeve Front Tie, $119.97, available at Nordstrom Rack.
Lululemon High Times Pant, $98, available at Lululemon.
Lululemon Free To Be Bra, $48, available at Lululemon.
Unique Vivien Dress, $420, available at Topshop.
Boutique Metallic Open Black Blouse, $140, available at Topshop.
Gucci Corsage-Print Silk Pajama Pants, $1,300, available at Neiman Marcus.
Rag & Bone Agnes Leather Ankle Boot, $575, available at Neiman Marcus.
Lauren Ralph Lauren Sleeveless Wide-Leg Matte Jersey Jumpsuit, $119, available at Dillard's.
Calvin Klein Plus Blocked Flyaway Sweater, $119.50, available at Dillard's.
