Talk about good timing: Eddie Redmayne is celebrating his first Father's Day as a dad today.
The British actor and wife Hannah Bagshawe have confirmed the birth of their first child, a daughter. And if you're hoping for a bizarre celebrity baby name, you're out of luck. The little bundle of joy, who was born on Wednesday, has been given the rather sensible name of Iris Mary Redmayne.
The couple announced the pregnancy in January. The Oscar winner told People earlier this year that they would be keeping the sex of the baby a surprise.
“I’m excited,” he said. “But I don’t think it’s sunk in yet. We just bought our first baby book. So, there’s the first step. We’re waiting to find out [the sex]. We want to be surprised. It will be a big surprise either way! I figure part of it I’ll get from the book and part will be just instinct.”
Fun fact: Baby Iris shares a birthday with North West. Imagine the possibilities.
